After last week’s polar express of temperatures we are now experiencing a welcomed “heat wave.” Thoughts of Spring have crossed my mind and I am eyeing my gardens with anticipation of what I will plant in several months. With thoughts of Spring also comes the planning of my annual spring cleaning of my home.
This cleaning is not just limited to my physical home but extends to my spiritual home as well that is made up of the heart, mind and soul. This is very timely cleaning for the Christian Church which is now in the season of Lent.
Lent too is a time of cleansing. This season of the Church year is connected to the 40 days that Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness as recorded by Mark 1: 13; Matthew 4: 1-11 and Luke 4: 13. Immediately after Jesus was baptized, he headed out to the desert where he encountered hunger, thirst and temptations by Satan.
Several hundred years later Christians wanted to emulate Jesus’ experience, especially fasting. This discipline called people to abstain from all or some kinds of food or drink. To do this encourages prayer and refocusing on spiritual matters. It is a time of prioritizing of deciding what we need to keep and what to get rid of. What in our sorting keeps us focused on God, and what gets in the way and distracts us?
I intentionally find ways that would be helpful during this 40 day spiritual journey with my Lord and Savior. Several years ago I found the following article which I changed my perception on what fasting could be. It is soul provoking and I would like to share it with you.
In the words of Pope Francis he asked Do You Want to Fast this Lent? He encourages all of us to fast from hurting words and say kind words. Fast from sadness and be filled with gratitude. Fast from anger and be filled with patience. Fast from pessimism and be filled with hope. Fast from worries and have trust in God. Fast from complaints and contemplate simplicity. Fast from pressures and be prayerful. Fast from bitterness and fill your hearts with joy. Fast from selfishness and be compassionate to others. Fast from grudges and be reconciled. Fast from words and be silent so you can listen.
Embracing any part of this fasting does make a difference. It changes our perception of ourselves and others. People we encounter will notice and take what we share to heart. It helps us to share the love of God with a world that needs it so desperately. It is a discipline worth taking on don’t you think?
