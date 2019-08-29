Faith Matters

I’m sure you are aware of the important role that Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) plays in helping our neighbors when their lives are impacted by emergencies such as food insecurity or emergency shelter.
This vital work is supported largely by the contributions of generous donors, like you, who contribute to our annual budget through their charitable giving.
This year we are implementing our first Capital Campaign with a goal of $100,000.
Our friends at Delta Dental, and Julia and Scott Jones have pledged a $25,000 match each ($50,000 total), if we can raise the same amount.
Our goal is to pay off this new building purchased in February 2019, and cover the costs of the upgrades and repairs we have made to the property.
Can we count on you to make a donation to this important cause?
By making a tax deductible donation to our capital campaign, you’ll be directly contributing to helping us pay for this new building. This means PARS can Build on the Past Through a New Building for our Future. PARS strengths for the past 45 years, has been helping people help themselves; this new location with all our services in one place is a positive step for the future of PARS. Additionally, you’ll be recognized for your generosity as a capital campaign supporter on the PARS website and on our Donor Recognition Plaque in the new building.
Pierre Area Referral Service is depending on your assistance and generosity. Please fill out and return the enclosed pledge card. Please be assured that your contribution will be put to good use; helping us to pay for this building so we can provide help to individuals in need of assistance, right here in our community. Thank you for your consideration and continued support.
How You Can Help: A one-time gift towards our Capital Campaign of $100, $500, or more will be doubled with the match from Delta Dental and the Jones Family. A monthly pledge of $50 for a year ($600) will put $1,200 into our Capital Campaign fund. We know many people give regularly to PARS and these funds keep PARS going from month to month, but if you can help with a gift over and above your regular giving towards this Capital Campaign, it will ensure that PARS stays in the business of helping people help themselves. Any gift will be a huge blessing for PARS and for our local community. Help us Build on the Past through a New Building for the Future of PARS.
To make the building ready for our use we have remodeled the Food Pantry portion of the building by removing a wall, removing carpet, installing hard surface flooring, adding a 220 volt plug in for one of the freezers, installing a new water heater, utility sink, plumbing fixture on the sinks, and new thresholds for the rear doors.
This coming fall we anticipate installing new roofing on the office building with more insulation, revamping the downspout and gutters on both the garage building and the office building (early next year), installing new electrical in the garage building, and installing heating and air conditioning in the garage building (so we can store food there).
