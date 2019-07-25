Have you ever spent time thinking about thinking?
That may seem like an odd question, but we can spend so much of our lives with our thinking in a rut. We have learned a certain way to do a task or respond to a situation, and we do it without much thought.
How about when you face the unexpected? When life throws you a curveball, how do you respond? Most people likely fall back on the ways they previously trained themselves to think. Even in situations where we face something new, we often try to relate it to something we have seen or done before. This makes sense; it is logical and efficient.
The decisions we make, whether we are doing something familiar or facing a new challenge, have a huge impact on our lives. The way we think when making these decisions steers the final outcome. In other words, your thinking is important.
So, what shapes the way you think?
Our cultural conditioning, family history, education and a myriad of other things offer us a variety of sources to influence our thinking. This is why I find Paul’s words in Romans 12:2 so interesting. He says, “Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.”
Paul recognizes one of the keys to people experiencing the full transformative power of Christ is changing the way they think. So, how can we start to think in a way that we can know God’s will and walk it out? There are two important places we need to start.
First, we must recognize that training our minds to think God’s way requires God’s help. This isn’t something we can do on our own. God points this out in Scripture when He says “Just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:9). The starting point for changing our thinking is turning to God for help.
Second, we can partner with God in this retraining of our minds by taking time to focus our thoughts upon Him. Have you ever been told that if you want to grow in your walk with God you need to read your Bible and pray? This is not so you can check off some items on a religious to-do list and gain points with God. Spending time in prayer and in Scripture is part of training our minds to think God’s way. When we are consistently in God’s Word, we put our focus on Him and form our minds around His truth.
So, whatever fills your schedule today, whether routine or unexpected, let us take Paul’s advice to heart. Ask God to train your mind to think His way and spend time fixing your focus on Him through Scripture and prayer.
