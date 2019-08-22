“Like newborn infants, long for the pure spiritual milk, that by it you may grow up into salvation— if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is good.” (1 Peter 2:2-3)
Christian author Leonard Ravenhill once commented, “A group of tourists visiting a picturesque village walked by an old man sitting beside a fence. In a rather patronizing way, one tourist asked him, ‘Were any great men born in this village?’ The old man replied, ‘Nope, only babies.’”
This little illustration makes a good point. People are not born mature. The same can be said about the faith. Mature Christians are not born, they must be led to the Savior.
Seeing people grow spiritually is exhilarating. As a pastor, I see it all the time. People starting as “spiritual babies” in the faith only to grow into mature Christians later on as God’s Spirit moves within them. But have you ever wondered; how can I “grow up into salvation?” How can God’s Spirit work more effectively in and through me?
In the Bible, Jesus encourages us to pray for the Holy Spirit. “If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask Him!” (Luke 11:13) One way the Spirit works to create mature Christians is through God’s Word (Romans 10:17). When we receive that Word and meditate daily on it, the Holy Spirit creates and strengthens faith making a mature Christian. Then, as we become more mature in the faith, we begin to think and act in different ways. The following examples are some changes we might see as we “grow up into salvation.”
As we grow spiritually in Christ, we begin to pray more for others, we begin to forgive more easily, and we have more peace within. As we grow spiritually in Christ, we become less concerned about money, less worried about the things around us, and more grateful to God and to whom He has placed in our lives. As we grow spiritually in Christ, we become less jealous, less critical, and more understanding of others. As we grow spiritually in Christ, we become less stressed, less anxious, and more joyful. Though we may never be perfect in these things, as we grow spiritually in Christ, we make progress toward being better at these things. And it all begins by immersing ourselves in God’s Word.
