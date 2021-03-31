These poems are from Fr. Jacob Boddicker, a Jesuit priest currently serving on the Rosebud Reservation. He entered the Society of Jesus in 2006, was ordained in 2017, coming to the reservation soon after.
“The April Fool”
“Tear down this temple,” the April Fool cried, “and on the third day shalt I raise it up.”
On an ass did he come, crowd-hailed, then hied to a quiet place with his friends to sup.
“This bread is my Flesh; this wine is my Blood,” yet to all ‘twas no change in look or taste.
Though claimed he divine, heeded not ill-brood of one there, silver-swayed, who’d lay him waste.
The Fool who dared to trust, abandoned was to mock and spit, blood and bone, agony,
then though innocent bore he his own cross ‘fore enthroned a sad lord on Calvary.
“The jester king!” laughed they, those people cruel; but on day three proved they the April fools.
“Palm Sunday”
On ass, on colt the Son of David came, Not as horse-held hero but humble King,
To wage war on Death until Death was slain: Our Shepherd the Rock, and the Cross His sling.
A cry then arose from rank upon rank Of men, of women “Hosanna!” crying,
Who fancied thrones of gold, not wooden planks, not a Messiah that wins by dying.
Stripped bare were trees as bough and frond did fall ‘fore the one Who’d clothe yet a naked Tree.
The city shook as He did breach its wall, The city that would watch Him sweat and bleed,
As later He’d upon those same palms tread, then become as many hearts: dried-up, dead.
"Spy Wednesday"
A duel ‘twixt grace and doubt was furious fought: Alas the Liar’s knife slipped past Truth’s sword
And thus for thirty silver coins was bought The heart of one called by the Living Word.
To the Temple, away from God, he’d gone To buy not a beast but to sell a man.
At night he came, fearing the coming dawn, Lest the light betray the betrayer’s plan.
Returning to the Eleven and One He was sent back out to buy bread and wine,
For the Passover feast was soon to come that they all of them might together dine
As when Death’s angel Egypt’s sons did take; Then also to death he’d God’s Son forsake.
"Holy Thursday"
Twelve sat as one to eat the ancient feast, Hands washed, food made when the Master knelt down
And washed, too, their feet: the greatest, now least, Spurning, for a time, royal robe and crown.
Bread and wine He gave, and not these alone, for they saw not the Lamb that would be slain
and ‘twas in these He made it true and known there’s more He offered than mere grape and grain.
The fourth and final cup remained untouched For a better wine was yet to be served,
Whose ripe fruit had still to be plucked and crushed And brought from out the Bridegroom’s choice reserve.
That night the vintner took that fruit most sweet, Soon to be trampled under sinners’ feet.
"Good Friday"
At the head of the column marched the King, Shackled hands, bleeding knees and head hung low
As to Pilate’s judgement did soldiers bring The Judge to Come, as though a conquered foe.
The bedraggled Bridegroom away was led, Sifted, struck and scourged, in blood and sweat show’red
Until He came as a sun, rising red And to hateful guests tossed and soon devoured.
At oaken board’s head He sat—all did mock While near the Woman stood amidst the horde—
Begging wine. He sighed ere a spear unlocked The reserve and lo: the fourth cup’s outpoured.
As at Cana, in happy days long past, The Bridegroom saved the choicest wine for last.
"Holy Saturday"
The wedding feast had ended, all had gone; The Bridegroom to His stony chamber went,
Yea, went alone, for though He waited long His Bride had not come, and His Heart was rent.
Oh Adam, blessed man, thy side, too, was pierced And lo! From out came forth thy lovely Eve,
Yet thy Grandson’s side brought naught but blood, tears: Thou hast cause for joy; He but cause to grieve.
Grief unto death, to death; in death He lay, But perfumed and washed for the marriage night,
And still in wedding garment white arrayed As though He meant yet to hold to His plight
Trothed ago, gave He His Eternal Word; And thus His heart, once dead, to Life was stirred…
"Easter Sunday"
From the dusts of death the New Adam rose, That dear Cross-given Breath returning then.
In dark He sat, doffed His funeral clothes: Maned in light, the Lion left His solemn den.
Dark it was when the Son dawned that great day, Not a thing stirred but Woman to mourn
The Bridegroom gone, her life in disarray And dark, her world now void and without form.
On that third day were gathered all her tears That her face might blossom with joy, once dry,
When came the Conqueror of all her fear: The Man in the Garden to her drew nigh.
Thus in our deepest dark did hope arrive, God out-roaring Death with, “Let there be LIFE.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.