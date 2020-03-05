It’s Thursday morning: my house is littered with popcorn kernels, school papers, un-hung coats, and dust. A growing heap of dishes and mail also stare in my direction as I write about the effect of Messy Church on my life.
The thing is, Messy Church is messy. Other popcorn kernels and another pile of dishes also await me today in our church fellowship hall, because last night we encountered the Holy, beginning with this prayer: “Come, Lord Jesus, be our guest. Let these gifts to us be blessed. Help us find you in our mess.”
Have I mentioned how much I love spill-free surfaces? Crumb-less counters? Squeaky clean spaces? I love order. So Messy Church is a pivotal learning environment for me. I am challenged the first Wednesday of each month to give the Spirit the freedom to move in what can only be described as blessed chaos.
So what is this uncanny calm I experience on Thursday morning? It’s the Spirit at work, I just know it. I feel the power of releasing my need for control, and instead embracing mess for the sake of making our community more whole. With each new Messy Church, we glimpse some Mystery of Being that cannot be orchestrated by even the best of human intention.
A part of that mystery for me is allowing children to teach us something new about God’s love. And I don’t just mean the quaint things they say, although those too are wonderful. I’m talking about the way kids engage with utter faith. Last night, in speaking about the kind of courage Jesus gives us, we experienced trust-falls. The people falling cross their arms, lean back, and trust that others will catch them.
Towards the end of the exercise, one particularly adorable four-year-old wanted to give it a go. I set her up on the chair, as my husband and I awaited her to fall backwards. Except she began falling forward instead! I jumped up to catch her before she had her face full of table. Thankfully she was as slow as she was faithful, but my blood pressure shot through the roof.
If you ask someone to trust you, you better be darn sure you’ve given good directions. I had assumed she watched the other trust-falls happening. It turns out she had been coloring instead, an activity I directed her to engage, nonetheless! I can still see her sweet face, so trusting and sure. When I set her again to fall backward for a second try, though, she decided it wasn’t for her. And I get it, she got wrong direction from me the first time, why would she trust it would be any different a second time?
Jesus, I think I found you in our mess. If we are serious about living in faith, then the directions we offer others better be authentic and true - not some shoddy attempt at a thrill; not something we assume others will “get” just because it makes sense to us. Definitely not anything that will cause injury or pain to another. Building God’s beloved community is messy, but it should not be mis-guided.
My heart-rate still rises a bit when I return to that split-second, having given bad direction to a child. Even so, I trust that when I fail (when any of us fails) we remain in God’s loving embrace. Thanks, Spirit, for showing up last night and teaching me a lesson through the children. To such belongs the realm of God, messes and all.
