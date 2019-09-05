After the article “State’s lawsuit expands against opioid manufacturers / distributors” printed in the Sept. 6 issue of the Capital Journal, Jill Courtney with the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) reached out in response.
According to Courtney, HDA is the national trade association representing distributors, including AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson (three pharmaceutical corporations added to the lawsuit by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office).
“Saw your piece on South Dakota’s lawsuit on the opioid crisis and wanted to provide insight from our side of the issue, as well as correct some misperceptions about the broader industry role,” said Courtney.
“The misuse and abuse of prescription opioids is a complex public health challenge that requires a collaborative and systemic response that engages all stakeholders. It’s also critical to understand the role of each stakeholder across the supply chain. Distributors do not conduct research, manufacture, market, or prescribe medications, nor do they influence prescribing patterns, the demand for specific products, or patient-benefit designs. The idea that distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions written defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works and is regulated. Those bringing lawsuits would be better served addressing the root causes, rather than trying to redirect blame through litigation,” said John Parker, senior vice president of communications Healthcare Distribution Alliance.
Background provided by HDA
Distributors are logistics experts, tasked with the primary responsibility of delivering all medicines to licensed pharmacies and healthcare providers.
Distributors do not conduct research, manufacture, market, or prescribe medications, nor do they influence prescribing patterns, the demand for specific products, or patient-benefit designs. In their role as wholesale distributors, HDA members are not healthcare providers or prescribing or dispensing practitioners.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is responsible for setting the annual production of controlled substances in the market, approving and regulating the entities allowed to prescribe and handle opioids, and sharing data with entities in the supply chain regarding potential cases of diversion.
Distributors report EVERY opioid sale to the DEA – whether it is suspicious or not. Greater communication and coordination with the DEA will help support real-time response against abuse and diversion where it occurs.
For more information from the HDA, visit https://www.hda.org/news/facts-about-rx-distributors-and-the-opioid-crisis.
