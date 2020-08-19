I just recently signed up to be a “prayer” for an initiative/project called The 40/50 project (https://4050project.org/). It is a call to 40 days of prayer, fasting, and action to heal our nation’s racial divide.
I have been here in Pierre as a pastor for 12 years, but have lived in the Dakota’s for about 20 years. I remember recognizing the disparity between the races and cultures in South Dakota in those first few years, and desperately wanting to do something about it.
When I came to be pastor at First Baptist Church I got a lot of calls for benevolent giving from the community; from people who didn’t go to my church – from people I didn’t know. I had no set procedure for figuring out how to determine if the need was legitimate, so I tried to help each person who called. It was always about money; money for food, money for a meal, money for bail, money for a bus ticket to another state.
After about three years I decided I was tired of the way I was handling our church’s benevolent giving. Not only are we a small church with limited funding, but I realized that what I was doing was just getting that person out of my office. I was dealing with their money problem, but not their spiritual need. I wasn’t trying to be in a relationship with the person; I was just trying to get rid of them. I was not trying to connect with these folks at all.
This was a crisis of faith for me, because I believe that Jesus is all about relationship. So, I changed how I responded to the calls which came in; I started asking about why they called, where they went to church, and why they called me?
I tried to allow God to speak to me through these conversations asking his help in discerning not only the need but the response. Oh boy was it awkward. I got a few people who wanted to tell me what they thought I wanted to hear. Those conversations didn’t go very far. I got a few who
really opened up and I sensed that these were needs God was calling me to attend to however I could. But gradually the amount of calls reduced to almost nothing from outside the congregation I serve.
Whatever I was doing was working to make me feel better, but it did nothing to minister to or build relationships with those in need. I didn’t want to feel like someone was taking advantage of me. I didn’t want to feel responsible for someone else’s circumstances. I had hardened my heart to my brothers and sisters; I stopped looking for the image of God in people I didn’t know.
That is why I decided to respond to this ministry of reconciliation in the making, the 40 days covering our countries 50 states in prayer. I am asking God to reveal what I am supposed to do. And, the funny thing is I know that this is a divide only God can heal, but I have consistently not asked him for his guidance for me about this issue. I let the other things/ministries/relationships take over and brushed this issue aside.
Today, I am asking God to change me, to change my heart, and to give me new insight into relationships with people who do not look/act/feel like me.
I do not know where this will lead me; which is scary for me. But I am doing it anyway. If this is a journey you need to take, join me in prayer. Take the time to check out the website listed above. Let us see how God reveals his purpose for each of us in this ministry of reconciliation which is the heart of the gospel.
