From a fallen tree to mortality to serenity

Once a year, priests go on retreat. Last week, I was with my brother priests of the West River Catholic Diocese, at the wonderful Terra Sancta Retreat Center in northwest Rapid City.
Taking a break from usual work, resting body and mind, taking extended time for prayer together and alone, eating well -- retreats refresh the soul.
We arranged for other priests to be with us, serving as an individual spiritual director and presiders for Mass. I had my first meeting Monday morning, and took back to my room references in Scripture to ponder.
On Monday afternoon, I took a leisurely walk in the evergreen forest on the west side of the facility. By the time I was at the highest part of the trail, I wanted to take a breather. Finding a fallen tree, I sat, and listened to the wind above me, and the birds singing around me. I felt at one with this good earth.
Then I leaned against another tree. It moved. Surprised, I fell off the log. I looked up, and the tree was broken off about 20 feet above me, likely from a storm. The bark of the tree was dry and crumbling in my hands as I touched it again.
This was close to the trail, so I decided to push it over, so another hiker wouldn't have a tree fall on him. It took about 10 pushes for it to snap and fall.
And then I had a second surprise. While the outside of the 15-inch diameter tree was dry, the inner inch of it was still wet. It was still full of sap, still green, as I remembered Psalm 92:14.
The core was still drawing water from the soil, to the few remaining twigs above my head. I have always been amazed at God's design in plants, to pull water upwards. What a wonder of creation.
I received this from a biologist, Brian Serpan. This force is capillary action: water molecules are cohesive (they are attracted to each other) and adhesive (stick to other things). Within trees and other plants are lots of narrow, porous vessels that lead from the roots to the rest of the plant. The water molecules are attracted to the sides of the vessels and want to stick to them. At the same time, the water molecules are attracted to each other and don’t want to break apart. The result is that water is drawn upward, even against the force of gravity. Toward the tops of most plants are pores where water evaporates, which also helps pull more molecules upward.
As I think about this, I’m sure there’s an analogy to the spiritual life. Maybe we are meant to be like the water molecules and the vessels in the tree are our relationship with Christ. The force drawing us upward toward the Father and bonding everything together is the Holy Spirit. As our relationship with Christ increases, we cooperate with the Spirit to draw others toward the Father and His will, and in turn, they do the same, drawing us up also. If the force of sin, like gravity, were to ever become too powerful, our progress toward our heavenly Father would cease. In fact, that force is there, trying to pull us down, but if our relationship with Christ and each other is strong enough, we can in fact be drawn to Heaven. If we reach the top and enter into Heaven, like water that evaporates, we further participate by helping draw others even closer to God.
Then, I considered how the wood, now on the ground, would decay and return to the earth from which it came.
I remembered Psalm 103. At verse 14, it reads "For he knows how we are formed, remembers that we are dust. As for man, his days are like the grass; he blossoms like a flower in the field. A wind sweeps over it and it is gone; its place knows it no more." That brings a humility.
The COVID-19 virus so harmful to humans has our society searching for answers. We rely upon The Greatness of God in our mortality.
And in verse 11 of the same psalm is expressed the God given dignity, and mercy in our failings: "For as the heavens tower over the earth, so his mercy towers over those who fear him. As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our sins from us. As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him."
Before God we are creatures: formed, beloved, weak, seeking wisdom. Such is the fruit of an unexpected prayer, leading to Serenity.
It was a good retreat.
