We in Fort Pierre love the 4th of July, and we invite you to celebrate with us. Events kick off with the rodeo at 7 p.m. on July 3, followed by the Annual 4 on the 4th Road Race in downtown Fort Pierre, beginning at 8 a.m. on July 4. The big parade will again start at 10 a.m. this year, the rodeo will start at 7 p.m., with the traditional fireworks display beginning after the rodeo, about at 10 p.m.
Fireworks will go on sale — and may be discharged — beginning June 29 through July 5. Please note that legal times for discharge end at 10:30 p.m. from June 29 through July 2 and on July 5. The allowable time is expanded on July 3 and 4 to midnight. Also, a reminder that bottle rockets — shorter than 14 inches and a rocket motor less than 2.5 inches — are illegal to sell or discharge, and sky lanterns are prohibited. With the ongoing drought conditions, please use extra caution.
Continuing our tradition of honoring long-time residents, Bob Ricketts has been asked to be Parade Marshall this year. Bob just completed a record-breaking 40-year stint on the City Council. He and his family will lead the parade, immediately following the presentation of American flags.
Parade entrants are invited to register online on the City of Fort Pierre website. Staging and line-up are in their traditional location and are scheduled for 8-9:30 a.m. Awards will be made in the following categories: Most Patriotic, Best Horse Drawn, Most Humorous; Best South Dakota Pride; Best Fort Pierre Pride, and Best Antique Vehicle. Entries must be in line by 9:30 to be considered for an award. If you have multiple entries that you would like to have grouped together in the parade, please show up at the same time. And if you are a float participant, please make arrangements to be dropped at the float location. There is no space available to park cars. Also, no water cannons or large water guns will be allowed on the floats.
The parade will follow its usual route on Highway 83 from Stanley Road to Deadwood and end at the intersection of Main and Hwy 83.
Please feel free to call the City Offices at 223-7690 if you have questions.
Again, we welcome you to join us in honoring our nation’s birthday. We ask that you be respectful of your neighbors and follow the timeframes for firework discharge. And please, clean up after yourselves. There are extra trash receptacles located in public areas for your convenience. Happy 4th of July!
