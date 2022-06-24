It’s a well-known fact — Fort Pierre loves its 4th of July! And what’s not to love? It’s the celebration of our nation’s freedom, it’s a great opportunity to get together with friends and family, and there are rodeos, the biggest parade of the year, a fun run and fireworks!
I’m going to highlight the events here, and hope that it will be in a format that you can clip and save.
Fireworks sale and discharge hours:
June 29 to July 2, and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
July 3-4 from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Fourth of July Rodeo:
Stanley County Fairgrounds on July 3, 10 a.m. slack, and 7 p.m.
The race starts at 8 a.m. CDT, a 4-mile walk-run beginning at the corner of Deadwood and Main in Fort Pierre.
Registration is $25 per person, and children 12 and under are free.
4th of July Parade:
Parade entries must pre-register with the form at City Hall or through the city’s website.
Line-up from 8-9:30 a.m.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. CDT.
Note that more horses and riders are needed to carry the 50 state flags in the parade. Please call Darby Nutter at 605-319-6071 or Vern Thorson at 605-280-6213.
The parade planning committee named City Superintendent Vernon Thorson as this year’s Parade Marshall in recognition of his coordination of the July 4th parade for 24 consecutive years!
Awards for Most Patriotic, Best Horse Drawn, Most Humorous, Best South Dakota Pride, Best Fort Pierre Pride, and Best Antique Vehicle.
No water cannons or large water guns on floats. No personal vehicles are allowed to park in the parade staging area.
We welcome visitors to join us on this special holiday. Please be a good neighbor and follow the fireworks discharge hours. Also, extra dumpsters are being made available in various areas of the city. Please allow spent fireworks to cool and then dispose of the litter appropriately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.