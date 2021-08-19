The swimming pool is closed and school has started. Fall is in the air, but in city government, summer isn’t over until the street projects are done!
We did our usual maintenance work, crack sealing and patching, followed by chip sealing on a number of streets. This may not seem important if your street rides well, but it is essential to the longevity of the surface.
One of our projects was delayed last year due to COVID — two blocks of Second Street, south of Bad River. We addressed drainage issues, and the city crew installed new utilities where needed and finish-graded. Contractors will complete the curb and gutter and paving.
Another new construction project is the alley that runs east of the new elementary school. The city worked with the school to correct drainage problems — utilities have been installed — and the subsurface base prepared. Curb and gutter and paving will be completed by contractors.
The final construction project this year is Rowe Lane, a narrow street that runs behind the first block of Deadwood Avenue — east of the Hop Scotch, Chuckwagon and Chateau. Owners of those three businesses are working on improvements to their properties.
This street connects Main Avenue with Rose Lane, River Lane and Second Avenue. When completed this fall, it will be paved with a curb and gutter running the full length from Main Avenue to Second Avenue.
One upcoming project, not street related, but still highly visible in our downtown area, is a painted mural on the north wall of the Hop Scotch.
The concept includes four panels illustrating the early history of Fort Pierre — Native Americans and buffalo herds, Fort Pierre Chouteau, riverboats and cattle ranching. Local artist Jill Kokesh and graphic design artist Tara Berg collaborated on the design.
