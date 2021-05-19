I think we were all happy to see the new CDC guidelines allow fully vaccinated people to meet indoors without a mask. I regularly track the Hughes and Stanley County COVID numbers and while there are a few new cases reported in our community almost every day, the numbers are definitely on a downward trend.
This encouraging news leads us to consider changes in procedures. We have decided to open the swimming pool, including swimming lessons, with a minimum of precautions. All procedures, of course, are subject to change in the event of a new local outbreak. Our bigger problem now is a shortage of lifeguards. We still need several more in order to have the pool open for the normal hours. Please pass the word!
We were disappointed to once again postpone the Fort Pierre/Stanley County All-School Reunion. The decision was made for a variety of reasons, but primarily because the venue was still under corporate restrictions and a couple of the most popular attractions (Verendrye Museum and Sunset paddleboat) were not going to be available in June. We look forward to a big reunion in 2022.
The City Council has been meeting at a conference room in the SD Municipal League. The room is much larger than the Commission Room in the Court House, and allows us to space out. The Council discussed returning to the Court House after we have all been fully vaccinated, but most are still more comfortable in the larger room at the Municipal League.
Some of the street projects that were postponed in 2020 due to the uncertainty of sales tax revenue are back on. Second Street, the school alley, and Rowe Lane are all on the construction plan, with the Court House alley also scheduled for some improvements.
Happy Spring!
