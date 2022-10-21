The City of Fort Pierre recently requested proposals for the removal of certain trees located on public property for the purposes of mitigating an anticipated infestation of the highly destructive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).
The insect was first discovered in South Dakota (Sioux Falls) in 2018. Using the spread of Dutch Elm Disease as an example, it could take as long as 10 years for EAB to reach the Pierre/Fort Pierre community, but as experts have pointed out, the insect is just one load of infested firewood away at any time.
When it does make its way here, the insect will kill all untreated ash trees in our community.
There are three options available to property owners for existing ash trees:
Gradually start replacing your ash trees now.
Remove your ash trees once they become infected.
Chemically inject each ash tree you want to keep once the EAB is identified in the area.
The Fort Pierre City Council began receiving annual updates on the infestation and recommendations for mitigation from Ron Schreiner about five years ago. Ron is a Gold Star Master Gardener with many years of training and experience in this field. He works closely with Dr. John Ball, SDSU’s Professor of Agronomy, Horticulture & Plant Science, and the recognized “tree expert” for South Dakota.
Two years ago, the City of Fort Pierre appointed its first Arbor Board. The board recognized that preparing for the EAB was its highest priority and designed a mitigation plan to present to the City Council, which included a citywide tree inventory to first identify all ash trees on public property.
The inventory has been completed.
Residents concerned about trying to keep specimen ash trees (particularly those on rights of way or boulevards near their property) will have an opportunity to learn more about the process at a public meeting on Thursday, October 27, at the Sutley Senior Center in Fort Pierre, beginning at 7 pm. Dr. Ball from SDSU will be in attendance, as well as city officials and Arbor Board members.
