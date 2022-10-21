The City of Fort Pierre recently requested proposals for the removal of certain trees located on public property for the purposes of mitigating an anticipated infestation of the highly destructive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).

The insect was first discovered in South Dakota (Sioux Falls) in 2018. Using the spread of Dutch Elm Disease as an example, it could take as long as 10 years for EAB to reach the Pierre/Fort Pierre community, but as experts have pointed out, the insect is just one load of infested firewood away at any time.

