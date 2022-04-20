Elections are an essential part of our democratic process, and the recent municipal election in Fort Pierre was no exception. Thank you to all who took the time to vote, to the poll workers, and to the candidates on the ballot.
When a candidate plans a post-election event, there is always the chance that it won’t be a celebratory party. I attended such an event several years ago, and once the announcement had been made that the opponent won, it certainly took the buzz out of the atmosphere, to put it mildly.
Eight years ago, when I first ran for mayor, my mother was about 100, but still living independently. I invited her to my post-election party, and she thought a bit before she asked, “if you don’t win, do I still have to go?” I said, “Mom, if I don’t win, I don’t want to go.”
On election night, she waited until I had called her with the results — then Bob Jeffries drove to Pierre and picked her up to bring her to the party.
This is my thanks to the people who took the chance that my post-election party this year would not end in disappointment and showed up. Special thanks go to Leta Wise Spirit and her sons, Marco and Mario, for the beautiful star quilt, made by Leta. I was also impressed that Marco and Mario Wise Spirit, who just turned 18, registered and voted for the first time in this municipal election.
I am happy to have the election behind us, so we can once again focus solely on the big and exciting things happening in Fort Pierre — completion of the sanitary sewer lagoon improvements, development of a plan for water treatment and storage, approval of TIF #6 to make the new senior living development a reality, completion and award of an EDA grant for enhancements and additions to the bridge plaza area and the rec trail will be our top priorities.
The campaign was unpleasant at times, but as my good friend Ann McKay Thompson wrote in her book, “If you don’t want to be tackled, don’t carry the ball.” I am honored and delighted to carry the ball for another two years for the residents of Fort Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.