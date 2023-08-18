It’s always fun to talk about new businesses in Fort Pierre. In this case, it is the reopening of a business in combination with the relocation and expansion of an existing business.

Derek and Julia Diedrich, owners of Fun Time Rentals, formerly located on Ninth Avenue in Fort Pierre, have purchased the Wheels & Sticks Family Fun Park on Highway 1806, and have worked hard getting it ready for opening this month.

