It’s always fun to talk about new businesses in Fort Pierre. In this case, it is the reopening of a business in combination with the relocation and expansion of an existing business.
Derek and Julia Diedrich, owners of Fun Time Rentals, formerly located on Ninth Avenue in Fort Pierre, have purchased the Wheels & Sticks Family Fun Park on Highway 1806, and have worked hard getting it ready for opening this month.
A ribbon cutting and open house were held on Aug. 10.
The new business will be known as Fun Time Adventures. Rentals currently available are inflatables, boats and pontoons, campers and motorhomes, wave runners, UTV’s, kayaks, paddleboards, lily pads, tubes, and a water trampoline.
The original Wheels & Sticks featured a go-kart track and mini-golf. Both of those activities will be available, with the addition of four axe-throwing lanes and dartboards. Long-term plans include an escape room and a smash room. The clubhouse is being remodeled to offer a limited menu of snack items.
Sadly, we are also saying goodbye to another Fort Pierre business, Bad River Furniture, which is closing its doors Sept. 1. A store-wide clearance sale is going on now.
The business has occupied a highly visible location on Main Avenue since 2001, when Terry Campbell opened Bad River Surplus. When Terry returned to full-time ranching, his son Cody and wife Shalee took over the operation, selling and delivering furniture to an area from the North Dakota border to Valentine, Nebraska, and 75 miles on either side of the Missouri River.
Residents will remember Shalee’s popular Affections Wine and Floral shop and Cody’s River City Fitness.
We wish Cody, Shalee and family the very best and are grateful for their family’s investment and contributions to the Fort Pierre community. We are hopeful that a buyer will see the value of this highly successful business and continue offering quality furniture and appliances in the area.
