As fall ushers in colder temps and the potential for snow and ice, our construction operations will give way to winter work. Here’s what that means for major construction projects in the community.
Water facility
The crew has made incredible progress on this project in the last year. That means much of the exterior construction is complete, and, as the weather turns, the team can focus on the interior of the structure. Throughout the winter months, they’ll work on piping, HVAC and electrical systems, painting and finishing.
Aside from some relatively minor exterior work, by next spring, the project focus will turn to testing the system with the intent of getting new water flowing to your faucet in 2022.
Water flushing
One-third of the city’s water flushing project is complete. The city is in the process of flushing its entire water distribution system in anticipation of new water from the drinking water treatment facility. The process removes deposits that have collected in the pipes over the years. The city is broken into six zones, and we are now operating in zone three. Completion of the remaining zones is expected to take another four weeks.
If the temperatures hold, we’ll complete the flushing project this year. If things start to freeze, we’ll pick up the remaining zones this spring.
Outdoor pool project
We’re in the midst of our earthwork phase. If you’ve been past Griffin Park, you’ll notice a tremendous amount of dirt has been moved around. This is for two primary reasons – to replace the bad soil with good soil and to compact the soil so we have a stable base for construction.
The compaction process takes time. Consequently, the earthwork phase will pause throughout the winter to allow soils to compress and then continue when things warm back up.
Street construction
Two major street construction projects remain in the works right now – Airport Road and Highland Avenue.
Airport Road is very near completion with the exception of a new sidewalk. A sidewalk will be installed on the south side of the road next year.
Three blocks of water main have been installed under Highland Avenue. There will be a temporary surface on Highland for the winter. This spring, Morris Inc. will continue replacing the underground utility and then finish up with new asphalt between Wynoka and Second Streets and Second Street from Highland to Euclid Avenues.
You’ll still see some activity as the weather allows, but this construction season is nearly wrapped up!
