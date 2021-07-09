City staff presented, for commission consideration, a plan to ensure residential rental properties in Pierre meet basic health, life, and safety standards. The commission has not yet taken action on the plan, but it’s a good starting point.
In short, the plan is to register, license, and inspect rental units. Now that the plan has been rolled out, the city is in the process of working with stakeholders to fine-tune it.
Here’s how the proposed plan looks.
All non-owner-occupied rental homes in Pierre are required annually to be registered and licensed with the City of Pierre. Every five years, as part of the licensing requirement, each rental unit is inspected to make sure the space is meeting basic health, life, and safety standards.
Inspectors will schedule an appointment with the property owner or agent. During the appointment, inspectors will look for things such as smoke detectors, proper egress, electrical hazards, appropriate plumbing, and pest infestation. If anything on the inspection checklist is out of compliance, the city building department will work with the property owner to bring the space into compliance. Compliance must be maintained for license renewal.
Here’s why we’re considering it.
We want to improve the safety and health standards of rental housing. Frequently, our emergency responders are called to a rental property that doesn’t meet basic health, life, and safety standards. They have come across properties that don’t have smoke detectors; they have responded to bug-infested rental units; they have found homes with no basic features – not a kitchen sink or a functional toilet.
We all want our family members to have safe and healthy housing. That’s why our inspection checklist will include items that address those standards. Are there broken or missing windows? Is there a permanent heat source? Are there electrical hazards?
The inspection program will help! It’s a tool to protect renters and to help property owners maintain basic safety standards.
Here’s how you can learn more.
Obviously, there’s much more to the program than what I’ve outlined thus far. To help educate the community about the proposed plan we have held a series of informational meetings. The final one is at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at River Cities Transit, Dakota Room. The team will go into more detail about the licensing and registration process, as well as the inspection checklist. You can also find more information at cityofpierre.org under the “Rental Licensing and Inspection Program” link accessible from the homepage. We have frequently asked questions, as well as the draft ordinance, licensing application, and inspection checklist posted there.
With stakeholder input, I’m confident we can develop a positive policy that will meet the needs of the city, the renters, and the property owners.
