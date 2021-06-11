July first laws change in South Dakota. That means medical marijuana will now be legal in the Rushmore state. However, laws are rarely that clear cut, and the legalization of medical marijuana remains a bit hazy.
At the local level, we can choose to license or permit medical marijuana businesses, including a dispensary and grow labs. In Pierre, we are choosing to regulate cannabis establishments. However, our regulations can’t contradict state regulations. That’s where things get a bit tricky.
The state regulations aren’t yet developed. That makes it challenging for cities, like Pierre, to set ordinance when we don’t yet have the state rule book. So, we’re following the same course that most communities across the state are following. We’re establishing a temporary ordinance.
That temporary ordinance says that we won’t license or permit any medical marijuana establishment until state rules are promulgated. According to law, the state must have its rules in place by the end of October. Once the state has its rules set, the city’s intent is to come back with a permanent ordinance to regulate the drug in Pierre.
We did our first reading of that temporary ordinance this week. It will be back in front of the City Commission on Tuesday, June 15, for a public hearing and final action. Between then and October, you can expect the city to continue to work on the matter. Our goal is to be positioned for swift action once the state finalizes its rules.
We are working closely with Hughes County to provide consistent local laws. We’re doing this for many reasons, not the least of which is extra-territorial property. Both the city and the county have jurisdiction in the extra-territorial areas; we don’t want incongruent rules.
At the local level, we are allowed to regulate the time, place, manner and number of cannabis establishments. Those establishments include dispensary, cultivation, testing and manufacturing businesses. At this point, we’re looking closely at our zoning laws and drawing ideas from our liquor license rules and processes.
There is a lot of work to do at both the state and local level between now and the legal sale of medical marijuana in Pierre.
