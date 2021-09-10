Housing. It seems everywhere I go, I find people talking about it.
Some talk about affordability. Some talk about new developments. Some talk about it being a hot market. Almost everyone talks about the need for workforce housing. I’d like to add another layer to that conversation.
Let’s talk about the existing rental inventory, and how it helps meet the housing needs in our community. In particular, let’s talk about the city’s plan to make sure the existing inventory is meeting life, health and safety standards.
You might have heard, the commission is considering a rental unit registration and inspection program. The goal is quite simple; make sure residential rental units are meeting basic life, health and safety standards. It doesn’t seem like something we should need to do. After all, the rules are already on the books.
We do have many lovely rentals in Pierre. Unfortunately, some others have fallen into disrepair. When that happens, our inventory of rental properties diminishes. At best, it can make existing rental inventory seem unappealing. At worst, it can make it unsafe. And from all the conversations I’m hearing, we need housing solutions!
Here’s the plan to address it. Establish a residential rental registration and inspection program. This would allow for inspections to be scheduled to make sure rental units are being properly maintained. This doesn’t mean looking for old carpets or out-of-date countertops. It means making sure rental units are safe and sanitary.
The city commission and city staff have been working on the issue for more than a year. We have been working with stakeholders on the issue for several weeks. We have received input and adjusted the plan to accommodate for stakeholder concerns. Frankly, I think we now have a good plan to help our rental assets meet the needs in our community.
At the Sept. 14 city commission meeting, we’ll hold a public hearing on the issue. At a later date, we’ll take action on the proposal. If this proposal is approved by the commission, it will elevate the safety of our housing inventory and ultimately help alleviate some of the housing void.
If you’d like more information about the program, I invite you to attend the public hearing or visit cityofpierre.org. There you’ll find a Rental Registration and Inspection Program link that will take you to a program overview, Frequently Asked Questions, as well as the draft ordinance.
