Have you ever been on the top of a 100-foot ladder? Well, I haven’t either. But recently, my staff shared a photo with me that was taken from the top of one. And I have to tell you, the view was a little unnerving. It captured a bit of that feeling you have when you’re at the top of a rollercoaster ride right before a big drop.
But this was no rollercoaster. My staff member had climbed to the very top of the ladder that sits on the Fire Department’s ladder truck. As I looked at that photo, I thought, we have people in this community who volunteer to climb that ladder. They don’t do it for a good picture or for thrills — they do it to save people and their property. Wow!
That picture provides just a little peek into the world of our volunteer fire department and all they do to help keep this community safe. Last year, they logged about 5,000 volunteer hours and 200 calls for service.
This last week, they spent time at our schools, daycares and libraries to teach fire prevention and safety. It’s a dedicated crew who does way more than most of us realize to keep Pierre and the surrounding area safe.
With that in mind, this is a great time of year to show your appreciation to our volunteer force. And there’s a variety of ways you can do it.
If you like that view from above the rooftops of downtown Pierre, I encourage you to consider joining our volunteer fire department. The department currently has about 55 members, and they have room for more. If being a volunteer firefighter is something you’re interested in, I encourage you to reach out to our Fire Chief, Ian Paul, at 605-773-7407. He can tell you what it takes to become a firefighter in Pierre. By the way, climbing that ladder isn’t a requirement!
If fighting fires isn’t for you, you can donate to the cause. The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department recently sent out their only fundraising letter of the year. It outlines ways you can financially contribute to the volunteer organization.
Certainly, not everyone has the time or the treasure to join the force or make a financial contribution, and that’s ok. I think one of the greatest ways to assist our local fire department is to take the advice they offer during Fire Prevention Week.
Please, make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. Practice a home fire drill twice a year. Help each family member identify two exit plans in the event of a fire. And make sure children know how to escape from their homes in the event you can’t help them.
Let’s all do our part to keep our community safe and support our local volunteer fire department.
