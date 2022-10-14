Ladder truck

The view from the top of Pierre's 100-foot ladder truck at Fire Station No. 1.

 Pierre Fire Department

Have you ever been on the top of a 100-foot ladder? Well, I haven’t either. But recently, my staff shared a photo with me that was taken from the top of one. And I have to tell you, the view was a little unnerving. It captured a bit of that feeling you have when you’re at the top of a rollercoaster ride right before a big drop.

But this was no rollercoaster. My staff member had climbed to the very top of the ladder that sits on the Fire Department’s ladder truck. As I looked at that photo, I thought, we have people in this community who volunteer to climb that ladder. They don’t do it for a good picture or for thrills — they do it to save people and their property. Wow!

