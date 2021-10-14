About two months ago, I reported that we had kicked off the city budget season. About three weeks ago, we buttoned up our budget season by approving a $57 million budget for next year.
Here’s what NOT to expect in 2022. A change to electrical or wastewater rates. Those haven’t changed. You will notice a raise in your water rates. As you might remember, the public voted for that rate increase when it approved the drinking water treatment project.
Here’s what else you can expect from your tax dollars next year.
We’ll put about $8.7 million toward infrastructure improvements. Nearly $6 million of that is earmarked for streets. That includes rebuilding portions of streets, replacing asphalt, building new curb and gutter, and otherwise keeping our streets in good condition. Both this year and next year, the City Commission committed an extra $1 million for street improvements. Constituents contact us with concerns about street conditions far more than any other one single issue. We work hard to be a responsive government, and increasing our capacity for street improvements is one way we’re answering that call.
We’re spending about $2.6 million for new equipment. This is the big heavy equipment that allows our crews to do their fieldwork safely and efficiently. If $2.6 sounds like a big number to you, that’s because it is! For instance, our landfill needs a new scraper. That piece of equipment alone is more than $860,000. The good news is, the equipment has a long shelf-life. The scraper we’re replacing is from 1974. It’s used to help us meet federal and state environmental standards. Those standards require that the waste materials be covered. The scraper is the piece of equipment used to transport and place all of that cover material.
The lion’s share of the budget, $38.4 million, is operational. These are the funds that allow us to buy and distribute the electricity our community uses; we don’t generate our own power. These funds also provide support for public safety, parks and recreation, the public library, and other administrative needs.
Most of the remaining dollars are set aside for capital improvement projects. This year that means structure repairs and debt service.
Of course, there are other capital improvements going on in Pierre. The drinking water treatment facility is scheduled to come online this coming summer. The outdoor pool project is underway, and our wastewater treatment plant renovation is expected to be complete by early 2023. All of those are big projects that were accounted for in other budget cycles. Consequently, you don’t see those investments reflected in our 2022 budget.
Next year’s budget benefited from strong local sales tax receipts (thanks for supporting our local businesses!), one-time pandemic-related federal funding, and prudent financial planning. Our solid financial position is helping us continue to move Pierre forward.
