As anyone who follows Pierre Regional Airport activity knows, we’re in the middle of establishing a new two-year contract with Denver Air Connection (DAC), our current commercial air service provider.
DAC’s proposal came with three options, and each has pros and cons.
Option one is service to Denver and service to Minneapolis, and splits 12 weekly roundtrip flights between the two hubs. Option two is service to Denver and service to Chicago. It, too, splits the 12 weekly roundtrip flights — six to Denver and six to Chicago. The third option retains the service we currently have with 12 weekly roundtrip flights between Pierre and Denver only.
The city is pleased to continue partnering with DAC. The company has proven itself as a safe, reliable, and responsible airline. We are also excited about the options brought forth by DAC. The community has been requesting two-hub service for some time!
However, the city doesn’t get to determine which option is awarded. You see, the contract is held between the USDOT and DAC. As such, the USDOT makes the final determination on which option we receive.
Here’s why.
The contract is part of the Essential Air Service (EAS) program. EAS is a federally funded program that subsidizes airline service to remote areas — making the service financially feasible for airlines to offer and passengers to use.
The USDOT looks at a variety of factors when making its determination. Those factors include subsidy amount, flight connections, airline agreements, safety, and reliability. They also include community input, which we will provide. But first, we also take a hard look at the options and what they mean for our passengers, as well as our operations and the sustainability of those operations.
We know that we have experienced great success with the current service — 12 weekly flights to Denver. The flights have been reliable, there has been flight redundancy for people who missed flights for one reason or another, connections have been ample and streamlined, and we have met passenger number thresholds that allow us to stay within our federal subsidy parameters.
We also know the public would love two-hub service, but that can complicate things.
When the 12 roundtrips are split between two hubs, you lose redundancy. If you miss your flight from Denver back to Pierre, for instance, you can’t just hop on another flight that same day. There might not be one. Or a Minneapolis connection might require a long layover because, for most connections out of Minneapolis, you’ll need to claim your baggage, recheck it, and go through security before getting on your connecting flight. Or, depending on a yet-to-be-established schedule, your flight to Chicago might not align with connecting flights — you might have to overnight there to make your connection.
There are many unknowns. We don’t have departure or arrival times for either Minneapolis or Chicago or know which days DAC flights might be going to those cities. My point is, there’s lots to consider, and we’re in the process of considering all of it now.
