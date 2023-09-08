The city is about to close the book on the 2024 budget process.
At the Sept. 5 City Commission meeting, we gave first reading to our annual appropriations ordinance. At $57.3 million, the budget is balanced and meeting our anticipated needs for the year. We are scheduled to give second reading to the budget ordinance on Sept. 12.
Unless something changes between now and then, we will adopt that $57.3 million budget and use it for all needs, expected and otherwise, in the coming year.
Here’s a simplified look at where the city’s money comes from, where it goes, and how it can be used.
The city has two primary revenue sources — sales tax and utility rates. We also receive some government grants and a small sliver of property tax.
Our general fund is largely supported by sales tax receipts. The sales tax revenues have been strong for the last several years. As of August, our sales tax receipts for the year were up 4.7% over last year. They are doing well. And that’s great news because sale tax revenues support the Police and Fire Departments, Parks and Recreation, Rawlins Library, City Administration, and our Street Department. Sales tax also provides funding for capital improvements, community development and outside agency stipends.
Not everyone knows the city provides significant funding to a variety of non-government and quasi-governmental organizations in Pierre. They include The Discovery Center, Pierre Economic Development Corporation, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, River Cities Transit, Missouri Shores, Capital Area Counseling, and the Boys and Girls Club, among others.
The utility rates fund operations, maintenance and improvements in each of their respective utilities. For instance, in the recent past, we raised water rates to support the water treatment development that was voted in by the public. Any increase in wastewater rates is used to improve wastewater infrastructure; and the same is true for the electric and the solid waste programs.
I have been part of this budgeting process for 15 years. Thanks to prudent decision making, conservative fiscal policies, focused spending and strong local sales tax revenues, we have been able to live comfortably for the last six years or so. While there is never enough revenue to cover every financial request, the City Commission and staff have worked very hard to provide the quality of life and services the community expects.
It will be a fun 2024 as major projects such as the outdoor pool and redevelopment of the old city hall lot are completed. Pierre has a very bright future!
