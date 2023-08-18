The city is expanding its recycling program, and the change might make housekeeping easier in the future.
As part of the expanded program, the city is now providing a household supply swap. That means you can drop off partially used and unused cleaning supplies, stains and sealers, antifreeze, pesticide and more for no cost at the city’s solid waste building on East Park Street.
It also means you can take those unused and partially used supplies at the solid waste building home for no cost.
If you have used the city’s paint swap program before, you will see it’s very similar. Drop off usable products, and pick up products others have left.
There are limits on donations. We can’t accept every type of household supply, and the supplies must be in original containers with original labels. The city will accept paint in containers of five gallons or less and other supplies in containers of one gallon or less.
The expanded service is just one more tool the city is implementing to reduce waste and keep materials out of our landfill.
We do have several other programs in place to help with that cause as well.
Cell phones and rechargeable batteries can be deposited at the solid waste facility and recycled for free.
Plastics (#1 and #2 only), tin cans, aluminum cans, newspapers, magazines and corrugated cardboard can all be recycled by depositing those in the drop-off bins located at the solid waste building. The bins are accessible 24/7 to City of Pierre residential utility users with access cards. The bins are available to others for a small fee.
We crush all the asphalt and concrete that comes through our shop and resell those materials. We also compost the yard waste that collects at the solid waste building and sell it to the public. Crushed asphalt goes for $12 a ton; crushed concrete is $16 a ton, and compost is screened and loaded for $20 a ton. We also accept and resell or recycle wooden pallets. And we have used bikes for $5!
If you want to recycle electronics or fluorescent bulbs, we can help with that as well. A fee schedule can be found on our website at CityofPierre.org.
I encourage you to consider using the recycling programs we have available – especially the new supply swap program. It is free, and it keeps all sorts of things out of our landfill.
