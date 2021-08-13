It’s budget season at City Hall, and, so far, the season is looking good.
Thanks to positive local sales tax receipts, a federal boost by way of coronavirus recovery funds, and sound budget policies the city is in good financial health. Although we are sitting comfortably at the moment, we aren’t abandoning our conservative financial practices.
If you tuned in to the city commission meeting this week, you know we rolled out the initial city budget proposal, and we’re keeping it basic. When I came into the mayor’s office in 2017 I committed to taking care of city assets – city infrastructure, city facilities and city equipment. Our 2022 budget is well steeped in that ideal.
In 2021, we put an additional $1 million into our street budget. I’m hopeful we’ll be able to do that again with the 2022 budget. Street maintenance is never-ending, and it is consistently the issue we hear most often about from people living in Pierre.
We’re looking to invest in some major equipment, like an $855,000 blade for the landfill. It will replace our current 1974 scraper; the new one will last for decades. Large equipment comes with sticker shock, but it is necessary for safe and efficient city operations.
Now just because the 2022 budget proposal is basic doesn’t mean we don’t have big things happening in the community. Be reminded we still have major investments underway – the $37.5 million drinking water treatment facility, a new outdoor pool with an estimated cost of $13 million and a $15.3 million renovation of the wastewater treatment facility. Because all of those projects are already underway, they were budgeted for in previous years.
The proposal brought forward this week is just the start of our budgeting process. For the next several weeks, the commission will work with city staff to finalize a budget. This involves taking a close look at operational expenses, as well as one-time purchases. We’ll consider what’s on the horizon for our community, as well as our immediate needs. Through this prioritizing of needs and wants and educated predictions, we will balance the budget.
Once that detailed budget work is complete, we’ll bring the full proposal back to a commission meeting for final adoption. Per state law, that must be done by Oct. 1.
We’re not always afforded such a positive outlook when we head into a budget season. I’m very grateful for our current position and for the community members who have trusted the commission to make the sound public policy decisions that have gotten us here.
