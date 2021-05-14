After a year of anxiously tracking data each day, I’m very excited to share some new numbers with you — 21, 2, 48 and 13.3. Here’s what they mean.
At last check, 21 was the number of active COVID cases in Hughes County. I take this low number as a sign that, in Pierre, we are continuing to move in the right direction; it’s also an indicator that many community members have and continue to make responsible decisions regarding the virus. Thank you for doing your part to keep your family and our community safe!
Two shots for me! I’m happy to report, I have had my first and second doses of the COVID vaccine. It’s been more than two weeks since I received my second dose. I’m fully vaccinated and pleased that I experienced no side effects from either shot. Avera continues to offer vaccine walk-in clinics Thursday evenings between 5 and 6:30. I know there are pharmacies and other medical providers in the community that offer the vaccine as well.
According to data from the State of South Dakota, about 48% of people eligible for the vaccine in Hughes County are either partially or fully vaccinated. If you are part of the remaining 52%, and you want the vaccine, now’s the time to get it.
Now, a surprising silver lining. Year-to-date, Pierre has experienced a 13.3% growth in local sales tax receipts. I’m sure there are a variety of factors at play, but certainly, the commitment from our community members to shop local is helping buoy the local economy. Of course, that wouldn’t be possible without the perseverance demonstrated by our local businesses. The city had some of the state’s least restrictive COVID rules in place and didn’t close businesses; and businesses resolved to stay open and provide the goods and services we need. Thanks to that symbiotic relationship, our entire community will benefit. Those tax dollars are what pay to maintain our streets, fund our public safety entities, and keep our parks and recreational services nice.
I can’t put a number on the examples of gratitude and character I observed throughout the community this last year. There were well-deserved outpourings of support for our local medical community, grace was given to people who needed time and space as a result of close contacts with the virus, our educators taught themselves a whole new way to educate, and our collective grit and doggedness is ushering in brighter days.
I definitely hope the vaccine will help us eliminate COVID-19 and bring an end to the pandemic. I also hope that regardless of the virus, we will continue to support our community and each other.
