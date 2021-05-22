If a suspicious stranger is offering children money on the street, why wouldn’t you want to get the word out to the public?
That question has me scratching my head — as well as why I would even need to ask it. But that’s what I’m doing. And I’m doing it because that’s what happened last week when a stranger offered two children money and the Pierre Police Department didn’t alert the public.
I’m not suggesting the police didn’t do their job — they did. An officer responded to the report, and two officers on duty searched for the vehicle. Instead, I’m highlighting a failure among the department’s leadership to keep people informed about a potential threat to public safety.
It started on May 14, when our staff heard the incident on the newsroom’s police scanner. An officer responded to a call at 1:50 p.m. about someone offering two juveniles money to get into a vehicle.
The Capital Journal called the department after hearing the scanner; both public information officers were out of the office that day. A reporter left a message for Chief Jason Jones, which he didn’t return. The reporter called back about an hour later and reached Jones, who said he was busy and didn’t have any information. We couldn’t even confirm the incident happened in the City of Pierre — the scanner picks up dispatch calls from multiple agencies. Without more information or knowing if the incident took place in Pierre, reporting on it could have caused unwarranted panic.
On Monday, the Capital Journal dropped a public information request to the Pierre Police Department about the incident, and on Thursday, we received the report — six days after the fact.
The report
The officer reported the incident location as South Arthur Avenue and East Humboldt Street, and said the juveniles were returning home from the Holiday gas station on North Garfield Avenue. The woman who reported the incident said a man in a truck “offered her daughters to get in.” The girls told the officer a “skinny white male in his mid to late 40s” with gray hair offered them $5 for a candy bar. They also told the officer the man approached them in his truck, described as white with green writing, a ladder rack and possibly used as a plumbing vehicle.
The two kids declined the man’s $5 offer and said they didn’t need it since they already had candy. The officer reported that one kid said, “the male insisted, which (redacted) again denied.” The truck then left, and the kids “ran back to the house” and told a parent. The report lists a disposition as “Unable to locate,” and a disposition date and time of 5:50 p.m. that same day. There is no indication anything was done after that.
That’s the incident, but nothing came out of the Pierre Police Department until Thursday and only after the Capital Journal filed a formal information request. Why?
The reason
On Thursday, I spoke with Jones and Capt. Derald Gross and asked why they didn’t inform the public about a potential public safety threat. They said the situation didn’t warrant elevation to such a level that the public needed informing.
Jones said with both his public information officers out that day, him not being in contact with the dispatch center and his duties as chief, he doesn’t get the information as it’s happening. But he said the information would move up the ranks quickly and go out to the public if officers on the ground felt the case warranted action.
Jones said the May 14 incident didn’t meet the criteria.
Every other police department I’ve come into contact with typically alerts the public to a suspicious suspect attempting to lure children. Gross and Jones disagreed, saying there wasn’t enough information, and any release could have led to dead-end tips on every “white guy in a truck.”
But the description wasn’t just a “white guy in a truck.” It was a skinny, white male in his mid- to late-40s with gray hair in a white truck with green writing and a ladder rack. That’s quite a bit narrower and a great description gathered by two kids frightened enough to run home.
Gross said the mother of the kids called in the report.
“The mother is reporting that this male is trying to lure kids into the vehicle,” he said. “The kids never said that at all. The kid said the gentleman offered them $5 to go get more candy while they were at the gas station. That was the kids’ report. The mother and we have this happen all the time with these because, in today’s world, everybody sees a monster behind every tree — and rightfully so with the bad things that go on. But they tend to embellish or add whatever is coming to their mind to the report.”
The mother said the man was trying to lure them into the truck, but it was one of the kids — an eyewitness — who said the stranger insisted they take his $5. An action Gross and Jones didn’t seem to think was out of place for Central South Dakota, but I don’t think a town is ever safe enough for a stranger to approach kids on the street and offer anything without raising alarm bells.
Solutions
Communicating with the public is a critical aspect of public safety, especially when resources are limited. Jones and Gross acknowledged they need to work on the department’s use of social media. The department hasn’t posted on its Twitter account since May 2020, and its Facebook posts don’t contribute to public safety awareness. There are plenty of meet-the-staff posts but the department isn’t using social media to reach the public quickly in the event of an emergency.
So when the press comes knocking to help you get the word out to the community, take the help and use the additional platform that costs the city nothing in resources or funding. Or at the very least, use the free social media accounts.
Last week, the department reached out to local media about increases in burglaries and car thefts, many of which resulted from unlocked doors. That was a great example of leadership getting public safety information out to the community quickly.
But what I don’t want to see is leadership dragging its feet when a stranger makes two kids on the street frightened enough to run home.
