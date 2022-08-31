The Capital Journal’s staff has kept busy improving our service to Pierre, Fort Pierre and surrounding communities during the last few months. I wanted to take a moment to highlight some of the staff’s efforts as we keep working to earn your continued readership.
Our sales, marketing and administrative staff just wrapped up voting for this year’s Best of the Best awards. The event provides an opportunity for the community to show their favorite businesses a little love through nominations and votes, picking their favorites in 50 categories.
This year’s Best of the Best community participation exceeded any previous year, racking up more than 27,000 votes. Publisher Jeffrey Hartley will announce the results no later than Sept. 29.
The Capital Journal also recently launched an online puzzle and comics page that comes with unlimited access for our subscribers. The comic selection dwarfs what we could hope to fit on traditional pages and brings additional titles you may have wished we carried in print.
And the additions don’t stop there.
We also have an all-new newsroom staffed with great journalists who bring unique talents to the Capital Journal’s pages.
You’re likely most familiar with Assistant Editor Gwen Albers, who joined the newsroom in May. Albers covers the government beat, coming to us from the Santa Fe New Mexican, after moving to Pierre from Las Vegas, New Mexico. She brings more than 30 years of experience after starting her career with The Sharon Herald in Sharon, Pennsylvania, in 1988.
Our newest addition on the news side is Reporter Michael Leifer, who recently moved to Pierre from Missouri. Leifer, a New York native, graduated from Fordham University and last wrote for the Southeastern Missourian. You’ll find him covering the religion, agriculture, theatre and general news beat.
And you can expect plenty of features in addition to news from both Leifer and Albers in the future.
Last but not least is the Capital Journal’s new sports guy, Assistant Sports Editor Austin Nicholson.
Nicholson moved to Pierre in early August, coming from Tennessee after returning home from Phoenix, Arizona. Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and spent some time with The Arizona Republic and Cronkite News, covering high school and college sports between the two newsrooms.
We know following your hometown athletes is important. We’ve already begun providing sports stories complete with player and coach interviews. And Nicholson is bringing live Twitter updates during the games so readers can follow the action, big plays and scores as they happen.
And in response to a reader survey in February, the Capital Journal has continued adding more outdoor stories highlighting everything from hunting and fishing to hiking and birdwatching. We’re also continuing to publish our weekly South Dakota Outdoors newsletter and have another South Dakota Outdoors magazine in the works. That will head to design next week.
From advertising to the front desk and administrative offices to the newsroom, our staff has worked hard to improve the Capital Journal and bring you a newspaper you’re proud to call your hometown paper. We look forward to continuing our work, and thank you, the readers, for your continued support for local journalism.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
