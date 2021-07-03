Some of you were likely expecting to see an opinion page full of young adults talking about the Fourth of July. Last week, I announced a competition for 12- to 17-year-old youths to write their thoughts and send them to us.
Unfortunately, I didn’t receive any submissions — we’ll have to find some other way to give that 7-inch RCA tablet a good home. But since we didn’t receive any submissions, I figured I would share a few of my thoughts on the Fourth of July.
The Fourth is a great time to celebrate and be with family — fireworks, grilling and the whole shebang. It’s also a time for reflection about your community and nation — what they mean to you, where you want to see them go and how are you helping, or, in some cases, hindering that progress.
It’s no secret there’s division in this country, and that’s OK. It would be unhealthy if everyone were on the same page at all times.
But attacking people as being unpatriotic for asking critical questions, holding their government officials accountable and acknowledging that everything isn’t alright goes against the very idea of freedom.
It’s a common theme I’ve experienced both personally and professionally. It’s also something I’ve seen people do to others simply enjoying their freedom to do so.
For my Fourth of July, I’ll pause to think about what is good and what needs work in our country. And to reflect on whether my actions and deeds contribute to the former or latter columns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.