We have some good stuff available at capjournal.com this week.

First, we’ve seen tremendous sign-up numbers for the daily “From the Newsroom” newsletter. We’re looking to increase those numbers, and what better way than offering a chance to win $1,000 worth of gift cards to Runnings?

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments