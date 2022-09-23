First, we’ve seen tremendous sign-up numbers for the daily “From the Newsroom” newsletter. We’re looking to increase those numbers, and what better way than offering a chance to win $1,000 worth of gift cards to Runnings?
Anyone who signs up to receive the emailed newsletter by Sept. 30 will automatically have a chance to win the gift cards — just in time for the holidays or pheasant season, your choice. And we didn’t forget about our current newsletter readers. You’re already automatically entered and have a chance to win too.
We held a similar giveaway in July for our weekly South Dakota Outdoors newsletter and found great success with it. So, we thought it would be fun to try it out for the daily newsletter.
And speaking of South Dakota Outdoors, I’m happy to let you know that the latest issue of the South Dakota Outdoors magazine’s digital copy is available at capjournal.com under the “e-editions” tab. The Capital Journal’s staff, designer and contributors spent plenty of hours getting everything together and ready before the upcoming pheasant hunting season.
The digital magazine looks great, filled with outdoor-related stories ranging from hunting to birding to northern lights in the night sky. We look forward to the 36-page glossy print edition arriving from the printers during the first week of October.
In the meantime, you can look forward to continued outdoor news coverage in the Capital Journal’s pages.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
