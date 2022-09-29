In the capjournal.com opinion section, you'll find an open letter that local 4-H clubs and leaders signed, promoting the Oct. 2-8 National 4-H Week and criticizing the Capital Journal for not covering the Prairie Winds Achievement Days held from Aug. 7-8.
First, I want to provide some context about the newsroom's status during Achievement Days. The Capital Journal newsroom currently has four full-time staff members — Assistant Editor Gwen Albers, Assistant Sports Editor Austin Nicholson, Reporter Michael Leifer and me. During Achievement Days, it was Albers and me — that's it.
Since I took the newsroom's reins in April 2021, the Capital Journal has committed to focusing on local news, including the area's youth. From the kids at the Stanley County GOLD program launching air-propelled rockets to Jefferson Elementary's STEAM Day and the Lil' Govs to big Govs and Buffs, the Capital Journal has covered youth programs and athletics from both sides of the river, including 4-H.
In late August — with new staff — the Capital Journal's newsroom produced two full news stories, one news brief and one photo gallery from the 4-H High School Rodeo. But that's not all. The daily newsletter also promoted 4-H twice, and the Capital Journal sales staff produced a 16-page special section focused only on 4-H's rodeo and ambassadors. The 2021 edition included a special 50th-anniversary tab. The sales staff has made the special section every year since 2009.
But part of our commitment to local news is ensuring everyone gets some ink. How much ink? Well, I like numbers and pulled all 13 issues from Sept. 1 through Thursday — a solid one-month stretch.
The Capital Journal's four-person staff produced 87 full news and sports stories and more than 176 news and sports briefs — 263 total from Sept. 1 through Thursday. That figure only counts stories our staff typed out. No freelancers, contributors, Associated Press or free content — just us. That's three full stories and at least six briefs focused on the topics important to the central South Dakota community. It also doesn't count the South Dakota Outdoors magazine — now available in print and digital — or the daily From the Newsroom or weekly South Dakota Outdoors newsletters.
As for everyone at the Capital Journal, from the sales reps in the back to those in the front office, the staff holds two annual awards nights honoring student-athletes, -artists and -performers from Pierre and Stanley, Jones and Lyman counties, complete with plaques, dinner and decor — a whole shebang.
We wish we could cover every important event and moment in youth activities, but we have a lot of ground to cover between our hard-working and limited staff. In the meantime, thank you for taking the time to read our stories focused on you, the Pierre, Fort Pierre and central South Dakota communities.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
