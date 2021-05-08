After my first week at the paper, I called on readers to send in photos we could print. We received one so far ("10-year-old vs 8-lb. salmon," A2, May 6). Congratulations to KC Asher on the two big catches while fishing.
We're still looking for more photos, like the two birds the Capital Journal's Marylinn Baker gave me -- check out today's A2 page to see them. With that in mind, we're putting together a little contest to encourage readers to start sending in their best photos.
We're still hammering out the details, but there will be some prizes to use at local businesses -- $25 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third -- and the best five will get a nice photo spread in the first Dakota Life section next month. That issue lands on June 5.
As you get out to enjoy the weather over the next couple of weeks, don't forget to grab a camera and few nice shots. I'll be collecting photos through May 30 and spend the next week picking the top five. Your photos aren't required to focus on nature or landscapes -- just capture the best stuff you see in Fort Pierre, Pierre and surrounding areas. Be creative and have fun.
You can send the photos to jencinas@capjournal.com.
