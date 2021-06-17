After my first week at the Capital Journal, I wrote my first “From the Editor” to let the readers know who I am and what my hope for the newspaper was going forward.
I wanted to see the paper shift to covering more local news in Pierre, Fort Pierre and surrounding areas. Sunday marks three months since I began as editor here, and I hope you’ve noticed the change.
I also asked for more community-submitted photos and local opinions from the readers. So far, we’ve seen some great responses. Thank you.
We recently wrapped up our first photo contest — congratulations to Colby Buckles, Sam Kandi Gilkerson and Shane Bland, who took first, second and third place, respectively.
Now we’re jumping full swing into our next photo contest — announced with the last contest’s results. And we’ve had some great photos submitted so far.
Anyone interested can send photos directly to me at jencinas@capjournal.com and put “photo submission” in the subject. The photos don’t have to be on any specific topic. If something looks cool, take a picture.
There’s no limit to how many you can send during the summer, but I want to give everyone a chance to see their work in the paper. So send your favorite shot first.
I’ll print the last contest photos on Aug. 14 in the Saturday Dakota Life section. On Aug. 21, we’ll recap the photos we printed throughout the summer and start the voting by you, the readers. On Aug. 28, we’ll announce the winner and recipient of a $100 gift card to the Ramkota Hotel.
While the contest will eventually come to an end, publishing community photos won’t. So, keep them coming, and we’ll keep printing them.
In my first “From the Editor,” I also asked for more local opinions. We’ve received some since then and it’s been great. But I want to remind people, views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” and “In My View” can’t have misinformation or resort to name-calling.
I’m also looking for more editorial cartoons. I’m sure there is no shortage of artistic people in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas who would like to express their opinion in drawings. If you have a cartoon you want to submit for publication, email them directly to me. The same rules for letters and “In My View” apply.
Thank you, and I look forward to seeing more of your photos, opinions and covering the news that’s important to you.
