You likely noticed today’s Capital Journal print and e-edition look different, but those changes didn’t impact each issue’s page count or content.
So why the changes? It streamlined the layout and production process during design and printing.
The two-section paper required two press deadlines and a work shift dedicated to inserting the B section into the A section. Moving to a single section, the Capital Journal comes off the press ready to go without the additional step.
The change also allows for more time when producing our sports content, previously leading the B section’s content.
When producing a two-section paper, the press printed the B section before the A section and inserted it into the A section. That meant sports content had to be turned in for editing and layout by 11 a.m., with the press printing the section by 3 p.m.
Another change you will notice is no longer seeing the B section topic pages — Agriculture, Health and Faith Matters. But that content will still run in the Capital Journal, only now you’ll find it under the news banner with all the other stories. Dakota Life will continue to run under its original banner in the Saturday editions. Sports will do the same in all three editions.
And the last change you’ll find in the new layout is that much of the content is on different pages than before. The Capital Journal reorganized the layout to best use our color pages for story photos.
So what hasn’t changed?
With the two-section design, we had an eight-page A section and a six-page B section on Tuesdays and Thursdays, totaling 14 pages. On Saturdays, the Capital Journal produced eight-page sections for A and B, totaling 16 pages. All three days had four colored pages in each section, totaling eight in each issue.
These page counts remained the same, with 14-page Tuesday and Thursday papers and 16-page Saturday editions — all three will contain eight pages in color.
These changes only impact the production and press time behind the scenes and don’t affect the content you’ve come to expect from the Capital Journal.
Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301
Editor
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
