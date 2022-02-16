One month ago, I typed up the Capital Journal’s first monthly letter thanking subscribers and readers for their continued support of local journalism and the work we do. Welcome to our second letter and update about what we’re doing to earn your ongoing support.
First, I would like to report what we’ve done since our last letter. During the last four weeks, the Capital Journal’s newsroom brought you 225 articles focused on local news, features, sports and entertainment produced here in Pierre. That’s 56 stories per week highlighting the people, places and events in your community in print and online at capjournal.com.
But that’s not all we’ve done.
Since November, our newsroom, sales reps and administrative staff have been working hard to produce 2022’s Progress magazine. We finalized the proof and sent it to the press on Friday, and this year’s switch to a full-gloss magazine looked fantastic.
This year’s edition also features local artwork on the cover and 13 stories centered on people and life in Pierre, Fort Pierre and the surrounding communities. We’re excited about it, and we hope you’ll enjoy it.
From the Newsroom
More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.
I’m especially pleased to report we’ve seen tremendous support with Community Art photo submissions. We’ve had reader-submitted photos highlighting the natural beauty around Pierre and Fort Pierre in every Dakota Life section since the first Saturday in January. I’m hopeful the community interest will remain strong. And to all those readers who sent us photos — thank you.
I also want to take a minute to let our readers know we’re also listening. We recently launched a brief survey asking readers to let us know what they think about the work we’re doing.
You can find the survey at www.capjournal.com/site/survey. It’s short and gives you an opportunity to tell us what you think we’re doing well and where we can improve.
We know your time is valuable. So, if you fill it out before Feb. 28, we’ll enter you in a drawing for a $100 gift card for Scooter’s Coffee or Lynn’s Dakotamart. And no, you don’t have to say I’m “awesome” to have a chance to win — they don’t let me near the gift cards.
I said it last month, but I can’t say it enough. Thank you for your continued support. Without you subscribing to our publications or buying a copy at the rack, we wouldn’t be able to keep bringing you the news that’s important to Fort Pierre, Pierre and the surrounding communities.
