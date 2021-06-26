The Capital Journal is doing a little competition for the Fourth of July next weekend, and it’s a chance for youth 12-17 years old to share their thoughts on the national holiday.
We’re looking for some short — 200 words or less — Letters to the Editor on the Fourth of July. You decide what path you want to take — a quick history lesson, a fond memory, the day’s meaning and so on. The letters are your chance to be heard.
But the same standards and rules for publishing any Letter to the Editor apply — no name-calling, misinformation or inappropriate words.
I want substance more than function. So read your submission before sending it but don’t fret over the length and every grammar rule.
I’ll need all submissions by Friday at 9 a.m. for our production day. Because on July 3, we’ll run everyone’s letter in the Opinion section along with your name and town — don’t forget to include them.
And since it’s a competition, one lucky winner will snag themself a new 7-inch RCA Voyager Tablet. We’ll announce the winner on July 6.
But I’m not going to decide who walks away with it on my own — too much pressure for one person. I’m going to leave that to a combined vote from the entire Capital Journal staff in all departments.
So why the competition? We had an extra tablet and wanted to find a teen to give it a good home. And I wanted to give our paper a chance to engage with the community’s younger residents and provide them with an opportunity to be heard in their opinion section.
You can send your letters directly to me at jencinas@capjournal.com and include “Fourth of July Letter” in the subject line.
So express yourself, be honest and have fun. We look forward to hearing what you have to say.
