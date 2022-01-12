Dear subscribers,
Welcome to the Capital Journal’s first monthly letter dedicated to you — our valued subscribers.
We wanted to start the year off right by taking a minute to thank you for subscribing to our publication and highlighting what we at the Capital Journal are doing to earn your continued support.
We’ve made covering local community news in Pierre, Fort Pierre and the surrounding area a priority during the last year. But don’t just take our word for it.
In December, we printed 13 issues of the Capital Journal from Dec. 2-30. There were 197 local stories — 114 news, 65 sports and 18 community — centered on Pierre, Fort Pierre and the surrounding area in the 13 issues. Those 197 make for about 15 stories per issue — 45 per week — focused on your community that would likely receive little to no coverage from newspapers in Rapid City, Sioux Falls and other community newspapers in between.
Your subscription and continued support make covering local government, students and people possible — thank you.
But those numbers and local coverage only count what you see in the Capital Journal’s print editions and the capjournal.com’s web versions. The Capital Journal also brings special sections and publications focusing on news important to your community.
Our newsroom is working to provide more local, in-house stories in our special publications, from the South Dakota Outdoors magazine to our most recent 2022 Legislative Special published on Jan. 11.
Our newsroom staff and the Capital Journal’s advertising representatives are currently at work putting together our annual flagship publication Progress — keep an eye out for it in late February. The Capital Journal will also bring the second annual Citizen of the Year award in this year’s Progress edition. The award focuses on someone local — nominated by community members and selected by the Capital Journal staff — who goes above and beyond in serving their community.
But it’s not just the Citizen of the Year where the Capital Journal is reaching out to provide readers and the community at large with more ownership of their local newspaper.
We’ve also reached out to readers to provide photos for our Community Art and Letters to the Editor — maybe you’ve been featured.
The Capital Journal also brought you the first annual Fine Arts Awards honoring local student performers and artists in December. The Fine Arts Awards followed our first annual Best of Preps awards in May that honored local student athletes.
In addition to our community coverage and events, our advertising staff is also working to bring you ads for local events and businesses owned by people in your community.
On behalf of every staff member and department at the Capital Journal, I want to thank you for your continued support. I look forward to updating you next month on what we’re bringing you in return.
Best,
Jorge Encinas, Editor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.