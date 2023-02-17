Well, the headline pretty much sums up where my last "From the Editor" is going — in one week, I'll send my last paper to press while at the Capital Journal.

It's been a busy two years since I first made my way to Pierre in March 2021 to help the newsroom following my predecessor's unexpected death.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

