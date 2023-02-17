Well, the headline pretty much sums up where my last "From the Editor" is going — in one week, I'll send my last paper to press while at the Capital Journal.
It's been a busy two years since I first made my way to Pierre in March 2021 to help the newsroom following my predecessor's unexpected death.
Since then, I've made some changes here and there. Some were well-received, and others, well, not so much. But all were made in good faith to bring this community the best possible news from its hometown paper.
I'm leaving here knowing the Capital Journal is in good hands with a strong newsroom staff ready to cover the games, issues, places, and people important to this community.
We're searching for a new editor to take the reins in my absence, but it doesn't mean we'll go without until then.
While I'm leaving Pierre, I'll remain within the Wick Communications network and plan to help out when needed. So, you can expect to see my mug one more time in the upcoming South Dakota Outdoors magazine in late March. We also have our assistant editor, Shannon Marvel, stepping up to learn the newspaper's layout process in more depth to keep things going on the ground.
As I said, it's been a busy two years, but not so busy I didn't get a chance to regularly visit the Missouri River and take in its and central South Dakota's beauty. I've spent most of my life in one desert after another, so getting a couple of years among the prairies and hills is something I'll keep with me. All the squirrel and bird photos are just a bonus.
Before I go, I want to thank the Capital Journal's newsroom staff for their daily dedication, our designer, Mary, for her hard work making the paper look just right twice a week, the sales reps for keeping the lights on and the administrative staff for keeping the wheels on the cart. I also want to thank Publisher Jeffrey Hartley for giving me a shot at the big chair and the freedom to lead the newsroom the best I could.
My final thank you goes to everyone holding this page or reading this at capjournal.com. Your continued support keeps local journalism strong and alive in the community.
It's been a fun ride, but it's time to mosey back to Arizona. Thank you.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
