The Community Art contest for the summer is over, and I want to thank those who sent us their photos to share with our readers.
Take a look at our online gallery with all the summer submissions at capjournal.com or in Saturday’s Dakota Life section. You’ll also find directions in both to vote for your favorite photo. The winner will get to take a $100 gift card to the Ramkota Hotel home with them.
Although the contest is over, we’re not done publishing and posting your photos. If you happen to see something fun, exciting or different, take a picture and send it to me at jencinas@capjournal.com.
We’re making Community Art a permanent part of the Capital Journal, and I look forward to seeing what you capture with your cameras.
I want to continue putting reader- and community-submitted content in the paper — whether photos for Community Art or letters here on the opinion page.
I’ve noticed more interaction with people since I started as the editor four months ago. I want to thank everyone who has sent in Letters to the Editor, photos and story ideas. I also want to thank everyone who emailed, called or stopped me at events to give their feedback. Believe it or not, I do appreciate your feedback — whether it’s a thumbs up or down.
I also want to start adding community-submitted recipes to the Dakota Life section in the future. I think those could be popular as we quickly approach another holiday season — and all the great food they bring.
So if you have a great recipe you wouldn’t mind sharing, send them our way. And don’t worry, you’ll get full credit as the chef.
I also want to let people know we’re hoping to put something together for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. We have a link on the capjournal.com website to submit your stories. You can also email me directly if you want to share your experiences or if you have a story to tell about that day in American history.
It doesn’t have to be a story of you at the towers to matter. Next month’s 9/11 coverage is an opportunity for you to look back and reflect. Maybe that day influenced you to serve in the military or serve your community through law enforcement or as a firefighter. Perhaps you have fond memories and photos of visiting the towers well before the attack you would like to share. If it’s important to you, it matters.
In the meantime, keep sending us your stories, photos, opinions and recipes. We look forward to seeing them on our pages and sharing them with the community.
