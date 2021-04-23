Today marks my first week as the new editor at the Capital Journal. And, so far, I like this place -- cold weather and all.
But I want to see some stuff change when it comes to the paper we put out, namely more local news focused on the Fort Pierre and Pierre communities. But I need your help.
One area I want to hear more local voices is here, in the opinion pages. Everyone has an opinion, and I want the Capital Journal to offer a safe, credible platform for people to share their points of view -- even if it's to say you don't like the job I'm doing.
"Letters to the Editor" should be no more than 150 words and require a full name to run. Letters should also refrain from personal attacks, misinformation and profanity. Other than that, the Capital Journal will run them without significant editing -- I'll keep an eye out for misspellings and simple grammar errors.
And if you have something to say that doesn't quite fit into 150 words or less, you can submit up to 400 words for the opinion section's "In My View." The same rules for "Letters to the Editor" apply.
For the local artists, I’m always looking for editorial cartoons with varying perspectives. If you can’t say it in words, try a drawing. But the same decency rules for letters apply to cartoons.
It's not just more local opinions I want to see in the paper either.
I moved here from Arizona, where I worked as a reporter for the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun. We often received incredible reader-submitted photos for print. With the natural beauty in Fort Pierre, Pierre and surrounding areas, I imagine there's no shortage of photos available among our readers. Send them in, and they might end up in print. At the very least, it's bragging rights with your friends and family for making the grade.
In the meantime, our newsroom staff is working to find the local stories that matter to you.
I spent a couple of weeks in Pierre last month and logged another week since moving from Tucson. In that time, I've found the local community welcoming and responsive to our calls. I'm hoping that extends to hearing more from you about what you're seeing, what you think and how we're doing. And you can always reach out to me directly at jencinas@capjournal.com.
