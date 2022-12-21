Last night was our second annual Fine Arts Awards event held at the Ramkota. With the weather like it was, I have to admit I was really concerned if all the winners would be able to make it and I am pleased to say that every single winner made it in to receive their award.
While all of the events we’ve held have been successful in their mission of honoring the winners, this one was special. Much of the credit for that goes to our guest speaker, Dale Lamphere. His talk, along with a superb video detailing his career, was fantastic. I’ve never seen an audience so mesmerized, paying attention to every word spoken.
We also had some great performances from the winners themselves. Ashlyn Pitlick, Maren Houdyshell, Gavin Black Bear, Lanie Stulken, and McCahl Schmidt did a fantastic job with the oral interpretation selection titled “10 Reasons You Should Have Stayed Home Sick Today.” Tyler Want and Patrick Valentine did a wonderful rendition of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and Taylor Newell displayed some amazing pieces of artwork. She even got an offer from someone in the audience to purchase one of her pieces. Ed Sheeran even made an appearance via video to congratulate the winners.
I could go on and on about what a special night this was, but I won’t put you through that. I will say that I had a lot of people come up to me after the event thanking us for making it happen and asking us to do it again next year. To me, that’s the true measure of a successful event.
Thanks of course go to our sponsors. As I said during my comments at the event, we could not do it without them.
Thanks go out to AGE Corporation, Short Grass Arts Council, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, Bankwest, Don’s Food Center, Terra Site Design, Ringneck Energy, Barber Farm Service, First Dakota Bank, Commtech, Beck Motor Company, Delta Dental, CHS River Plains, Sunrise Bank, and Kennebec Telephone Company.
Thanks also go to our gift bag contributors. These items make the winners feel even more special, and we are so appreciative of what they give. Those contributors were: YesWay, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, Delta Dental, Beck Motors, Pizza Hut, Pierre Players, Kennebec Telephone, Sunrise Bank, BankWest, South Dakota Popcorn Company, Walmart, Walgreens, and Lynn’s Dakotamart.
Last, but not least, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Meredith and Ellen Lee of Lee Real Estate for being our presenting sponsor for two years running. They are such a pleasure to work with and have a true commitment to the Fine Arts in our community.
By the way, you don’t have to have a winner in your family or a child in school to attend our events. They are a celebration that the entire community can enjoy.
A story, photos and a video covering the event are online at capjournal.com.
