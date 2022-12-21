Last night was our second annual Fine Arts Awards event held at the Ramkota. With the weather like it was, I have to admit I was really concerned if all the winners would be able to make it and I am pleased to say that every single winner made it in to receive their award.

While all of the events we’ve held have been successful in their mission of honoring the winners, this one was special. Much of the credit for that goes to our guest speaker, Dale Lamphere. His talk, along with a superb video detailing his career, was fantastic. I’ve never seen an audience so mesmerized, paying attention to every word spoken.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jeffrey Hartley | 605-224-7301

Tags

Load comments