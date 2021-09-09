The Capital Journal’s 2021 Best of Best Reader’s Choice Awards voting closed late Friday, and this year’s contest was amazing.
Readers submitted almost 9,000 votes this year, and some first-place races came down to the wire. We had three categories where there is a tie for the top spot and several where one vote made the difference between first and second place.
This year’s Best of the Best was completely online, with a third-party company counting and validating the vote. It was fun watching the votes over the last several weeks and how the lead changed hands many times.
Not every category came down to the wire. Some winners jumped out in front and had a clear majority from the beginning.
We’ll announce the results in a few weeks in a special publication listing all the winners by category. But we’re notifying the winners this week, and they’ll want to thank those who supported them in the special publication.
Thanks to everyone who took the time to nominate and vote this year. Thanks also go to the businesses that worked hard to claim first place. We have some fun things planned for this promotion next year, including announcing the winners at an event — both winners and the public will be on the invite list.
Be on the lookout for the Best of the Best special publication in just a few weeks.
