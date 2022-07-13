It’s that time again! Time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
We are fortunate to have so many great businesses in our community and the 7th annual Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards gives community members and readers the opportunity to crown a champion across many different categories. We’ve added more new ones to give as many businesses as possible the chance to compete and win the title.
Many of our local business owners take winning their specific category very seriously. I recently talked with one of them about this year’s contest and they told me they have no intention of losing their recognition as the Best of the Best Reader’s Choice champion after being crowned the winner last year.
They are depending on you to help them maintain their elite status. Don’t think your nomination or vote counts? Last year, several winners in different categories won — or lost — by one vote.
Show your favorite business in each category some love by nominating them and, once the voting period begins, make sure to come back and vote for them.
There’s something else new for you this year! Nominate a business and you could win a $100 gift card. That’s right. All you have to do is nominate your favorite business and you’re automatically entered to win. The more times you nominate, the better your chances of winning.
The nomination period begins on July 25 and ends on Aug. 8. Go to capjournal.com/bestofthebest2022 to nominate a business in each category. The voting period begins on Aug. 15, but I will remind you of that several more times before we get there.
Right now, or starting on July 25 to be more exact, it is all about making sure your favorite business gets nominated.
The winners in each category will receive an award and will be highlighted in a special publication once we announce the winners. We’ll also create a special directory online at capjournal.com, so our website visitors can see who won as well.
Help your favorite business be the BEST of the BEST by nominating them starting on July 25.
