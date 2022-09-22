I'm writing to let you know that some big changes are coming soon to three very popular magazines included in the Capital Journal print edition. Athlon Media Group publishes all three magazines.
In October, the Capital Journal will insert the last issues of Spry and Relish magazines into the newspaper. These two publications will be discontinued altogether after the October issue.
Parade Magazine will discontinue its print version in November and become an all-digital, e-edition publication. We'll load it on the capjournal.com website weekly and be accessible to subscribers.
I've been a Parade Magazine print version reader since I was a kid, so while I'm sorry to see the print version disappear, I am grateful that the digital, e-edition version will continue, with continued access for our subscribers.
We are working on finding a replacement for this print content and have some great ideas we are considering. Athlon Media Group, the owners of Parade Magazine, own hundreds of other publications. We are considering adding some syndicated content or just creating our own publication to replace Parade, Relish and Spry.
We are always working to make a Capital Journal subscription more valuable to our subscribers. If you haven't experienced them, we recently added online comics, puzzles and games to capjournal.com. There are pages of comic strips to choose from, along with a variety of puzzles. If you haven't, give them a try at capjournal.com/comics and capjournal.com/games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.