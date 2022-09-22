I'm writing to let you know that some big changes are coming soon to three very popular magazines included in the Capital Journal print edition. Athlon Media Group publishes all three magazines.

In October, the Capital Journal will insert the last issues of Spry and Relish magazines into the newspaper. These two publications will be discontinued altogether after the October issue.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jeffrey Hartley | 605-224-7301

Tags

Load comments