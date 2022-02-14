From time to time I like to write to our readers and let them know what’s going on at the Capital Journal. This time, I’ve got three exciting things to tell you.
First, in about two weeks we will be releasing this year’s Progress edition, our annual magazine. I can tell you it looks great. We made the decision to convert the magazine into an all-glossy edition this year. We’ve had glossy front and back covers in the past, but this year every single page is glossy and gives the magazine a much better look and feel.
Along with that change, I’m proud to announce the 2022 edition will begin a tradition of featuring the work of local artists on the cover. While I won’t announce who the artist is yet, I can say the cover looks fantastic! I hope you will agree.
Of course, we’ll also announce the Citizen of the Year in Progress. The winner is very deserving of this year’s award. A change this year includes stories about some of the nominees as well. This was a very close race and it only makes sense to celebrate the efforts of all the finalists rather than just the winner.
Secondly, I like to let you know something that some of our businesses, and readers as well, might not know — our audience is growing!
Here are some statistics about our audience’s size and scope.
There are more than 3,750 readers for each Capital Journal edition.
More than 25,000 readers for each Reminder Plus edition.
There are 3,000 readers enjoying each of our daily emailed and curated newsletter editions.
We have more than 5,000 Facebook followers.
There are 70,000 visitors on our website, capjournal.com, each month and consume more than 250,000 pages of content.
There were more than 9,000 entries in the Best of the Best Contest.
Between the two events, we held in 2021, more than 500 people attended.
An average of 400 advertisers partner with us for their marketing needs across all platforms each month.
We’ve worked hard to grow our audiences whether in print, on social media or digital. We welcome you to join us as a reader or as an advertiser.
Lastly, I’d like you to know about CJ Digital Marketing Services. It’s a new part of our business that helps local businesses in and outside our market area succeed in the realm of targeted digital advertising. As of this writing, we have more than 100 local and non-local businesses on board and we’re adding new customers daily.
More and more local businesses are realizing that they cannot grow if they only rely on Facebook as their advertising solution. You need a multi-faceted approach, relying on multiple advertising channels to ensure success. One of those channels in digital advertising or specifically targeted digital advertising.
That’s our specialty and we’d love to have the opportunity to help local advertisers go all-in on targeted digital advertising.
So when you think of the Capital Journal, please consider all that we are and do.
Best,
Jeff
