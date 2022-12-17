Dear Capital Journal Reader,
I’m writing today to let you know about a significant change at the Capital Journal, taking effect in January 2023.
It’s not a change that came without careful consideration, but it is necessary as everyone’s world continues to move further and faster into the digital realm. Starting the first week of January 2023, the Capital Journal will be printed two times per week instead of three.
We currently print an edition of the Capital Journal on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with news updates every day on our website, capjournal.com.
In the first week of January, we will begin printing a weekday edition on Wednesday and a weekend edition on Saturday.
Getting here
So why exactly are we doing this?
Like everything else, our costs for printing and delivering a printed version of the newspaper are going up significantly. And like any other business in this current economic climate, we need to make adjustments accordingly.
Honestly, we should have done this back in 2020 when the economic conditions surrounding COVID-19 forced us to move to a three-day print cycle. I fought doing that then and won. But in hindsight, going to a two-day print frequency back in 2020 would have been the correct choice based on market conditions and the world’s continuing transition to digital news and advertising.
It also means I wouldn’t be writing you now to inform you of yet another change. The Capital Journal isn’t planning any further changes to the number of times we print per week for the foreseeable future.
In other words, this change in the number of printed editions we create weekly “right-sizes” our business model and puts the Capital Journal in a very good position going forward in what is quickly becoming a digital-first world.
The Capital Journal will always be here with the best local news, information and advertising solutions for our business partners. While the method you receive the news might evolve, the mission will not.
The bright side
There is some good news to go along with this change on both the digital and print sides of our business.
As you might know, our website, capjournal.com, has continued to grow and is now the largest website in central South Dakota.
More than 50,000 people visit our site each month and consume an enormous amount of content while there, averaging 250,000 pages per month.
As a result, we have added and will continue to add new digital features for our subscribers.
One new feature is an unlimited supply of comics.
Current strips, as well as older ones, are updated daily on capjournal.com. You can even go back and look at a whole week’s worth.
Some of your old favorites, as well as some current comics in the print edition, are there.
Digital also offers an unlimited supply of puzzles you can work through on the website. For you puzzlers out there, this is a dream come true.
We’ve also created an outdoor page and newsletter that continues to gain a tremendous readership. Reader surveys have indicated the desire for more outdoor content, and we’ve heard you.
We will also launch a new, improved Capital Journal app in early 2023.
We will soon be adding (drum roll please) Sports Illustrated, FanNation.com, and TheStreet.com financial news content to capjournal.com. This content will be available to all subscribers.
There is also some noteworthy news on the print side.
The weekly shopper — the Reminder+ — will remain weekly and be inserted into the Capital Journal. The size of our distribution area for this product is growing as well.
We will be adding more pages to the Wednesday and Saturday editions of the Capital Journal, making room for current and new types of content.
We will add state and regional news and sports to each edition of the Capital Journal.
Between the print newspaper, capjournal.com website, daily Capital Journal newsletter and weekly Outdoors newsletter, you will get more stories and content than you ever have. Our four-person newsroom, with an ever-growing cast of skilled freelancers, is dedicated to creating the content you’ve said you wanted, bringing you the best in local news and information in the process.
Your best source
Our readership and audience — print and digital combined — are growing rapidly, and we now more than cover every household in the market with one of our products. The number of advertisers taking advantage of our growth is increasing as well.
Here’s one interesting fact illustrating our website dominance in this area — more than 60 percent of all online searchers for the phrase “Pierre South Dakota news” rely on either the Capital Journal’s website or the Capital Journal’s Facebook page.
Our website is the most linked-to resource for local news. In fact, you can add all the other websites for news in this area together, and they don’t even come close to the Capital Journal.
Lastly, I recognize that some of our print newspaper readers will be disappointed with this change. I understand that change can be challenging. It is for me too.
All I can ask is for you to see if the things we are adding — more pages, more content — and the things we are changing aren’t better than you might think when you read this. I appreciate every single loyal print and digital-only subscriber we have. My singular hope is you will stick with us as we go on this transitional journey together.
If you have any questions or comments, please email me at jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com.
