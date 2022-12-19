There is a lot going on at the Capital Journal as we approach the end of 2022.
From the Fine Arts Awards, and the Amazing Teacher of the Month to preparing for the annual Progress 2023 edition, we are definitely staying busy.
Speaking of the Progress edition, part of that great publication is the selection and announcement of The Citizen of the Year. This year will be our third Citizen of the Year Award, and we're very excited to get this very important process started.
We've had two excellent, deserving winners over the last two years, and I know the person selected this year will be just as deserving. In a community like Pierre and Fort Pierre, helping each other is a way of life which means almost all of us know someone who is always there to help. Someone who never even stops to question going the extra mile for someone in need.
I need your help to make sure all great candidates are considered. If you know someone who deserves some special recognition, it's easy to nominate them for Citizen of the Year.
Simply go to capjournal.com/coty2023 and fill out the form. We'll gather all the nominations and announce the winner in the Progress 2023 edition.
Nominations will be taken until Jan. 10, but don't delay in submitting the person you think most deserves this award.
We are so fortunate to live in a community where so many people get nominated for this award. We'll be sure to highlight some of those as well as the winner in the Progress edition which gets delivered to all Capital Journal subscribers — and a host of other locations — on Feb. 25.
Thanks for helping us celebrate our community with your nomination.
