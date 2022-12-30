We need your Citizen of the Year 2023 nominations. With the holidays and the weather we’ve all endured the last couple of weeks, the Citizen of the Year 2023 nominations have slowed to a trickle.
With things getting a little better weather-wise and Christmas now behind us, please go to capjournal.com/coty2023 and submit your nomination for Citizen of the Year.
We’ve had two excellent, deserving winners over the last two years, and I know the person selected this year will be just as deserving. In a community like Pierre and Fort Pierre, helping each other is a way of life which means almost all of us know someone who is always there to help. Someone who never even stops to question going the extra mile for someone in need.
Simply go to capjournal.com/coty2023 and fill out the form. We’ll gather all the nominations and announce the winner in the Progress 2023 edition.
Since we’re looking for more nominations following the lull from storms and holidays, the Capital Journal extended the deadline to Jan. 17, but don’t delay in submitting the person you think most deserves this award. We know there are many great nominees out there, and we’re looking forward to you pointing them out.
We are so fortunate to live in a community where so many people get nominated for this award. We’ll be sure to highlight some of those as well as the winner in the Progress edition which gets delivered to all Capital Journal subscribers — and a host of other locations — on Feb. 25.
