Last December, the Capital Journal held the Fine Arts Awards during our quest to create another student-centric event. It was a huge success and helped our community celebrate 20 gifted students with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.
I think one of the reasons it was received so well is because it highlighted a talented group’s accomplishments that might not get the same notoriety as other groups. With a solid-gold list of sponsors and the support of parents and schools, we were able to make this event a success.
Well, it’s time to do it all again.
At 7 p.m., on Dec. 20, we will celebrate another group of very talented students with the second annual Fine Arts Awards. I’m proud to announce that Lee Real Estate is back as our presenting sponsor this year. Not only are they the presenting sponsor, but they have also secured our guest speaker, Dale Lamphere.
I can’t tell you what a major accomplishment this is for our event to have such an esteemed guest speaker on board. In case you didn’t know (and I’m betting most of you do), Dale is the creator of the 50-foot, 12-ton sculpture “Dignity” that sits on a bluff above the Missouri River near Chamberlain. He is also the South Dakota Artist Laureate, a position that has been vacant since the 1983 death of Oscar Howe, who was given the honor in 1954.
Lamphere has received the Anna Hyatt Huntington Award, the Governor’s Award for Creative Achievement, and awards from both architectural and engineering societies. The list of accomplishments goes on and on, and we are so very pleased that he has agreed to join us at the event. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the success of these 20 students than have Dale Lamphere join us.
We are busy getting everything ready, and there are a million small details that go into making these events happen. We’ve had one goal since starting our two student-focused Best of Preps and Fine Arts award events — having students leave feeling absolutely special. And having Dale Lamphere join us as our guest speaker has elevated this event to another level.
We’re actively seeking sponsors, so if you are a business and interested in supporting this special event, please contact me at jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com.
More information will soon be coming about the event and ticket availability, so stay tuned. If you have questions, please let me know.
