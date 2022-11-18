Last December, the Capital Journal held the Fine Arts Awards during our quest to create another student-centric event. It was a huge success and helped our community celebrate 20 gifted students with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

I think one of the reasons it was received so well is because it highlighted a talented group’s accomplishments that might not get the same notoriety as other groups. With a solid-gold list of sponsors and the support of parents and schools, we were able to make this event a success.

Jeffrey Hartley | 605-224-7301

